Officials: Missing East Texas woman located

A Silver Alert issued for a missing East Texas senior citizen has been discontinued.

Around 6:43 a.m.Thursday, officials issued a statement saying Pollye Smelley, 75, had been located.

Earlier in the morning, a statewide alert regarding Pollye Smelley was released by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Smelley was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Longview.



Smelley, 75, was last wearing a coral colored shirt with khaki capri pants. She's described as a white female, about 5'2", and weighs 150 pounds.



The Texas Silver Alert program was created in 2007 to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.