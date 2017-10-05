Officials: Missing East Texas woman located - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Officials: Missing East Texas woman located

Pollye Smelley. (Source: DPS) Pollye Smelley. (Source: DPS)
Silver alert vehicle. (Source: DPS) Silver alert vehicle. (Source: DPS)
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

A Silver Alert issued for a missing East Texas senior citizen has been discontinued.

Around 6:43 a.m.Thursday, officials issued a statement saying Pollye Smelley, 75, had been located.

Earlier in the morning, a statewide alert regarding Pollye Smelley was released by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Smelley was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Longview.

Smelley, 75, was last wearing a coral colored shirt with khaki capri pants. She's described as a white female, about 5'2", and weighs 150 pounds.

The Texas Silver Alert program was created in 2007 to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly