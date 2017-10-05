Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and it will be warm again. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon with light easterly winds. More sunshine for tomorrow with winds turning to the south and southeast and bringing in more humidity. Temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s for Friday afternoon. The weekend looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A very slight chance for rain could make its way back into the forecast by Sunday afternoon, especially in southern areas. Temperatures this weekend are still expected to reach the upper 80s and even lower 90s. Next week could be a tough forecast for some. A cold front will be moving into the Southern Plains early in the week. Some computer models have the front stalling out near the Red River, which would keep warm temperatures in the forecast for East Texas through midweek. However, there's still a chance that the front will move through East Texas late Tuesday and bring a chance for rain along with a good cool down with high temperatures in the mid 70s behind the front. Keep up to date on the latest changes to the forecast by downloading the First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.