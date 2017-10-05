Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s

Longview Police: Fugitive not for Long.More >>
Longview Police: Fugitive not for Long.More >>
A woman was killed and her husband injured in a house fire in Diana overnight.More >>
A woman was killed and her husband injured in a house fire in Diana overnight.More >>
A Silver Alert issued for a missing East Texas senior citizen has been discontinued.More >>
A Silver Alert issued for a missing East Texas senior citizen has been discontinued.More >>
For the first time, the family of one of the three boy scouts who died in early August are speaking out.More >>
For the first time, the family of one of the three boy scouts who died in early August are speaking out.More >>
When an emergency strikes, medical professionals are the first to respond.More >>
When an emergency strikes, medical professionals are the first to respond.More >>