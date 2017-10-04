Boy Scout killed in summer boating accident to be honored for organ donation

For the first time, the family of one of the three boy scouts who died in early August are speaking out.

Thomas Larry and two other scouts were electrocuted when their boat hit a power line. Larry, at just 11 years old, was an organ donor and Thursday he will be honored for helping save the lives of others.

Pamela Larry, Thomas’ mother, says he saw the red organ donor heart on her drivers license “and he said 'that is so cool Mom, I want to do that too'.”



During the organ transplant, Boy Scouts from Thomas' troop and from surrounding states gathered outside the hospital to pray for him and the recipients.



Thomas will be honored Thursday in Longview by a group of cyclers traveling across the state, raising awareness for organ and blood donations. The Lone Star Circle of Life Bike Tour will take place at 3 p.m. at the Institute for Healthy Living.



Thomas' grandfather, Terry Braun, who has donated blood over 120 times in the past two decades, is being honored, too.

If you'd like to become an organ donor, you can register when you renew your driver’s license.

