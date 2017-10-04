Tyler heart surgeon petitions White House to create national medical volunteer database

When an emergency strikes, medical professionals are the first to respond. Often, these emergency situations take weeks to manage patients to stable conditions, and medical staff get little to no relief, but a Tyler Cardiothoracic surgeon is looking to change that.

Dr. Andrea Cooley says in emergency situations, medical professionals are managing an influx of patients in addition to their normal patients, which gives them an “impossible task, which pushes them to their breaking point”.

Cooley has created a petition asking the White House to consider creating an established federal network “where doctors, nurses, all the way through to EMT's have submitted applications, been background checked, have their licensing and credentialing verified, and really make a profile of what their special skills are, so when a disaster does happen, the government would be able to… look in the database, see who is available and… the best people for that job would be selected.”

Cooley has until November 1st to reach 100,000 signatures. If she reaches her goal, the White House will be required to respond.

To sign the petition visit: https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/develop-program-facilitate-medical-professional-volunteers-relieve-medical-staff-mass-casualty-events

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.