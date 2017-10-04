Pittsburg learned a lot in comeback win over Tatum

Through 24 minutes last Friday night, not much went right for Pittsburg. The Pirates trailed Tatum 28 to 6 at halftime and riding a two-game losing skid, the team could have easily quit. But despite being down 22 points, head coach Brad Baca and company didn't lay down. Pittsburg instead dug deep and pulled off a comeback win for the ages.More >>
Football is scarce with more than half of East Texas on the bye. However one of the best rivalries in the region in happening this Friday Night. "The rivalry between Carthage and Henderson is a big deal. It's a big deal to these kids and the community. Every time we go up against those guys it's something to take seriously and focus on," said Phil Castle, Henderson head coach. "They right down the road 30 minutes away. Having that close of game means ...More >>
Here are the games for Week 6 of Red Zone.More >>
TJC is up to number two in the country. This is the Apaches highest ranking in recent memory according to the athletic department and perhaps their highest since the 1960's.More >>
