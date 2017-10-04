Pittsburg learned a lot in comeback win over Tatum - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Pittsburg learned a lot in comeback win over Tatum

PITTSBURG, TX (KLTV) -

Through 24 minutes last Friday night, not much went right for Pittsburg. The Pirates trailed Tatum 28 to 6 at halftime and riding a two-game losing skid, the team could have easily quit.

But despite being down 22 points, head coach Brad Baca and company didn't lay down. Pittsburg instead dug deep and pulled off a comeback win for the ages.

Watching the first half highlights, it looked like Tatum was going to run away with the all East Texas Class 4A showdown. The Eagles marched up and down the field, recovered onside kicks, and built a three score leading heading into the locker room. Yet, there was no panic from Pittsburg.

Even with a great attitude, the Pirates still had to go on the field and make plays. And boy did they ever. Pittsburg scored three third quarter touchdowns, and ended up rattling off 35 unanswered points to win the game 41 to 28.

With a bye this week, the Pirates have plenty of time to celebrate the epic win, but on the other hand, the program is hoping to build off this victory and remind teams in District 7-4A Division II, don't forget about the gold and black.

