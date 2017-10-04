Suspect in custody following argument, shooting in Morris County

One man has been shot and another is in the custody of deputies on Wednesday afternoon.



Sheriff Jack Martin confirms deputies were called out at 5:15 on a domestic disturbance off of Hwy 259. He says that two men were arguing and that argument ended in a man being shot in the hand. The shooter was taken into custody and is in the Marion County Jail.



The victim of the shooting has been taken to an area hospital with what Martin called non-life-threatening injuries.



No further information has been released at this time.



