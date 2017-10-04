Lindale Relief Route: Extension to Toll 49 in Smith County well underway

Construction is well underway for an extension to an East Texas toll road.

The Lindale Relief Route is an extension to Toll 49 in Smith County. The route stretches past Lindale and connects to Highway 69.



We spoke with NET RMA, who manages the toll road, to get an update on construction and the progress they have made on making the road safer.

NET RMA executive director Chris Miller says it's an expansion that will hopefully bring about considerable change when it's completed in 2019.



"From a travel standpoint the average daily commuter, it opens it up for truck traffic in the commercial stand point," says Miller.



Miller says the construction will open up outlets to increase economy in the area.



"I think this is going to be one of those things that will help out the people in Lindale. It'll help out everybody," says Miller.



The expansion has not come without some debate about the safety of the roads. Since 2015, over 10 people have died in wrecks along the existing stretch of toll.



"Our board through a lot of thoughtful deliberation has arrived at a plan and we are implementing that plan that's going to take care of a lot of needs," says Miller.



The plan of safety has included work on existing road to replace asphalt, add a flush median, as well as rumble strips and reflectors. That work is slated for completion around March of 2018.



"These things are going to be a great improvement for the driver,” says Miller.



NET RMA says they are listening to concerns and moving along with more construction of a road that has the potential to transform a region.



NET RMA says the plan is to also build an eastern portion of Toll 49. They say environmental studies are currently going on and they anticipate construction to start on that section in about seven years.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

