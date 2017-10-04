Alzheimer's Alliance, TJC offer Dementia Care Course

The Smith County Alzheimer’s Alliance is teaming up with Tyler Junior College to offer training for caregivers of people living with dementia.

The seven hour course will be offered at TJC’s west campus, to both professional caregivers as well as family members who care for relatives living with the disease. Taught by alliance staff, the course will include lessons on effective communication, behaviors and triggers of those living with dementia, and case studies of a person’s journey with the disease.

“In East Texas we have a growing aging population,” says Stephanie Taylor, the alliance’s Executive Director. “We want to make sure that we are training our caregivers with the highest quality of care and that we are able to serve and provide an excellent quality of life to those in our community that are living with dementia.”

The course is being offered on Wednesday, October 11th and again on Thursday, November 16th in the Regional Training and Development Center in Tyler. Two course times will be offered on each day from 7:30am-2:30pm and 2:45-9:45pm. The tuition cost is $163 however, scholarships are available on an as needed basis.

For more information, or to register go to the TJC continuing education website.

