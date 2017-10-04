Better East Texas: OneTexas to help our state's hurricane victims

The doppler radars are relatively quiet, there are no flood warnings, no record rain totals to report – the hurricanes are gone. But the recovery across Texas will continue for months.



Additionally, this is not a need that will be fully met by the government. This need will be met by Texans helping Texans. When Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast, Texans immediately moved to action to rescue and help the hundreds of thousands in peril.



Well, that response continues and help is still needed. That is why the Raycom family of TV stations including KLTV and KTRE have joined together – the way Texans do - to establish a long-term mechanism to support those affected by the storms and help them restore their lives. I cannot stress this enough – this disaster is not over and if we don’t step up as neighbors and friends, people will suffer.

So, we are proud to roll out a clearinghouse for current information and news from the hurricane-affected areas, as well a way to stay in touch with the needs of the area and connect you with a way to help. We call it One Texas. All of our Texas-based TV stations are banding together to help spread the word and help the recovery. But we need your help. Please go to our home page for a link or OneTexas.tv to see the latest information on the recovery and see where you can give with confidence.



If we all, as Texans, work together, we can help rebuild our neighbors' lives, and that will make for a Better East Texas.