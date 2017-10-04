Register for the Smith County Alzheimer's Alliance's Dementia Care Cert. class

Smith County Alzheimer’s Alliance’s Dementia Care is teaming up with Tyler Junior College to offer training for caregivers of people living with dementia.

The seven-hour course will be offered at TJC's west campus, to both professional caregivers as well as family members who care for relatives living with the disease. taught by alliance staff the course will include lessons on effective communication, behaviors, and triggers of those living with dementia, and will include case studies of a person’s journey with the disease.

Here's a link to register for the certification class.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.