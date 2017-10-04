Juveniles in custody, linked to 2 burglaries in Pittsburg area

Pittsburg Police Department says they have detained two juveniles related to residential burglaries.



At 10:21 on Wednesday morning, Pittsburg police responded to a call about a residential burglary in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. Officers said they located two suspects within close proximity to the residence. They were detained at 10:26 a.m., and during the investigation, it was determined by officers that the juveniles were involved in a second residential burglary, as well.



The juveniles were taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.



