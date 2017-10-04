Hallsville police, district say no gun found on campus

Hallsville officials say a rumor circulating on the high school campus that a student brought a gun to campus is not true.

Posts were circulating on social media and the chief of police says they have been inundated with calls this morning over the rumor that got started on campus.

Hallsville ISD released a statement today saying:

There are a lot of rumors circulating about a fighting incident that took place at a local park outside of school and off of school grounds. The parties involved are being investigated. There have been no arrests made at this point. The administration team and the School Resource officers are actively investigating any further threats or related issues. At this time there has been nothing substantiated or factual regarding this incident beyond rumors and speculation around those rumors. Our staff is still taking a very proactive stance to ensure that our students and staff are safe.

KLTV reached out to Hallsville Police this afternoon to confirm that students were not in any danger. Police confirm that no arrests have been made.

