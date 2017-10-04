Police: Counterfeit money circulating Mount Pleasant, don't be a victim

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is advising the citizens of the city to be aware of the circulation of counterfeit money.

Police say on October 2, multiple counterfeit $50 bills were passed in the city at several businesses and drive-thru locations.

According to police, the bills look real except they do not have watermarks or a blurry image. The bills feel soft to the touch and the sides on some bills have been observed to be roughly cut or uneven.

The two serial numbers used for these bills are MD 67186429 A and MG 58666515 A.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking businesses and citizens to be aware of these bills and to not become a victim.

Officials are investigating a possible male and female suspect but say the investigation is still active.

If you have any information that could help assist investigators in solving this crime you are asked to call Detective Ellis at 903-575-4193.

