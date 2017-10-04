LIVE: President Trump comments at Command Center in Las Vegas days after mass shooting

President Trump is expected at the Command Center in Las Vegas to make comments and address the deadliest mass shooting in U.S History.

Trumps visit takes place a few days after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino on Sunday night, unleashing a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival, and leaving 59 dead, and at least 527 injured.

The gunman was later identified as Stephen Paddock, who, According to the Associated Press, was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada County he lived. Although, Paddock lived with Marilou Danley, 62, authorities believe he acted alone.

