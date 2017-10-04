Woman accused of running over Longview officer arrested and charged

Longview Police say the woman responsible for running over an officer's leg in an attempt to escape custody has been arrested.

Whitney Chevonne George, 30, of Longview has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Police say an off-duty officer was working security for Dillard's Department Store around noon on Sept. 27, at the Longview Mall. The officer attempted to stop George from leaving the store on suspicion of shoplifting. The officer reached into the vehicle trying to get George's keys. She put the car in gear, the vehicle moved, and she ran over the officer's leg.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries.

George is currently in the Gregg County Jail. Her bond has not been set.

