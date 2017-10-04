Winona ISD releases statement after National Anthem mishap before football game

The Winona athletics department issues a statement Saturday, after confusion stirred before their Friday night football game against Sabine.

From Winona ISD Athletics Department:

Unfortunately due to confusion between the officials and announcer the National Anthem was played before both teams were able to make it to the sidelines before last night's game vs Sabine. There was absolutely no alternative motive for our players and coaches not be present, we were in route to the stadium from the locker room. When we heard the Anthem, we stopped and paid our respects to our country. We apologize to anyone when might have been offended by this and we will work diligently with the game officials and the announcer to insure that this does not happen in the future. We want to thank everyone for supporting our program and hope to see you at our next game for Homecoming vs Como Pickton on October 13th.