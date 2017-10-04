Former Grand Saline police chief addresses public on resignation: 'I am sorry for violating your trust'

Grand Saline Police Department Chief Justin Collins has resigned.

According to the city administrator, Collins, 37, resigned Wednesday morning and turned in his badge, gun, car and all property owned by the city.

This afternoon Collins addressed the public on his Facebook page. It reads as followed:

Open Letter to the citizens of Grand Saline:

As of 8 a.m. this morning I have resigned my position as Police Chief. Most of you know I have been charged with Theft by a Public Servant. Yesterday afternoon I turned my self in to the county jail on that charge and have posted bond. This community is owed an explanation. Two years ago another officer and I attended a training class in Rockport, TX. Our spouses went with us. While there on training I purchased meals for the spouses on the city credit card. A year or so after this incident I was questioned by city officials about the purchases. I lied to the city about the purchases to cover my wrongdoing. Throughout my tenure as your police chief I have always told our community's youth there are consequences to every action. Our decisions dont just affect us. The other thing I have always tried to tell our youth is responsibility and accountability. What I did was wrong. Deceit made it even worse. This poor decision by myself has affected me, my family, and this community. For that I am truly sorry. I am sorry for violating your trust. I must be held accountable for my actions so I will be entering a plea of guilty to this charge as soon as possible so that everyone can move forward. I must do what is best for my family at this point. I have seen many people talk about the city's handling of this situation. The city handled everything the way the law and policy allows them too. I hold no grudge with the city. I have also seen posts condemning the officers who filed these complaints. I point no fingers at anyone but myself. I have asked my forgiveness from God and I have received it. I hope this community can find a way to as well. I would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this. The support was overwhelming and meant alot to my family. This has been hard on them. Sitting in my living room last night confessing to my children what I had done was heartbreaking. I can only learn from my mistakes and use the experience to teach others. To the youth of Grand Saline remember this: TRUTH ALWAYS NO MATTER WHAT. I lost sight of that and look where it led me. Thank you to this community for allowing me the chance to lead and even though I failed you please know I love everyone of you. Everything is in god's hands. I know He will not shut a door without opening another.

Side note: I did not post this to get into a debate with anyone. I wont respond to hateful speech. In fact those comments will be deleted.

The city council is set to discuss a replacement for Collins at their next meeting on Oct. 10. Currently, the position is being filled by sergeants on the force who rotate shifts.

Tuesday, Collins was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail. Collins is charged with theft. His bond was set at $1,000 and he bonded out later that day.

Joel Elliott, Grand Saline city attorney, said Collins was taken into custody today on warrants returned by a grand jury indictment. The indictment came down from the Attorney General’s office after the case was handed over to them by the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s office.

Collins was placed on administrative leave from the department in July. According to Grand Saline City Administrator Rex White, six officers on the force filed complaints against Collins.

Texas Municipal Police Association Executive Director Kevin Lawrence told KLTV in July that numerous complaints were filed against Collins including criminal allegations, fraud, violation of city policies, and more.

