City official: Grand Saline Police Department chief resigns

UPDATE:

GRAND SALINE, TX - Grand Saline Police Department Chief Justin Collins has resigned.

According to the city manager, Collins resigned Wednesday morning and turned in his badge, gun, car and all property owned by the city.

The city council is set to discuss a replacement for Collins at their next meeting on Oct. 10. Currently, the position is being filled by sergeants on the force who rotate shifts.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Grand Saline Police Chief was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office confirms with KLTV that Chief Justin Collins, 37 was booked into jail and later bonded out.

Collins is charged with theft of property, great than $100 but less than $750. His bond was set at $1,000.

Joel Elliott, Grand Saline City attorney, says Grand Saline Police Chief Justin Collins was taken into custody today on warrants returned by a grand jury indictment.

The indictment came down from the Attorney General’s office after the case was handed over to them by the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s office.

He added that Collis is returning city property and is no longer on the city's payroll.

Collins was placed on administrative leave from the department in July. According to Grand Saline City Administrator Rex White, six officers on the force filed complaints against Collins.

Texas Municipal Police Association Executive Director Kevin Lawrence told KLTV in July that numerous complaints were filed against Collins including criminal allegations, fraud, violation of city policies, and more.

Details are limited at this time. KLTV is working to obtain more information from officials.