Smith County Sheriff's Office investigating theft of gooseneck trailers

Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of two gooseneck trailers.

In August, the sheriff's office Investigation Division began investigating the thefts which occurred in the northeastern part of Smith County.

The first trailer is a red, 24' Gooseneck brand cattle trailer with a white canopy with two partition gates inside of the trailer. The second trailer is a Car-Tex brad 32' gooseneck flatbed trailer with a Texas license plate that reads DYNX04.

To provide information on the case, contact Detective Broyles at 903-590-2683 and reference case No. 17-22300.

