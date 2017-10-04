New details into overnight fire at Golden Corral in Tyler

New details have been released on the overnight fire at Golden Corral in Tyler.

The Tyler Fire Department released a statement Wednesday morning saying an investigation revealed that the fire started in the southwest corner of the building in the exterior eve. The only ignition source in the area was can lights. The investigator on scene noted that the breaker controlling the lights had been tripped.

The Tyler Fire Department says an electrician had recently been to the restaurant and had been working on the lights.

The exterior of the restaurant has the most damage, according to the department. The interior does have some smoke and light fire damage. There was also water damage to the inside caused by an activated fire sprinkler system and fire suppression activities.

The fire started just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Tyler fire reported they received several reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the 2-alarm fire required several engines and ladder companies.

No one was injured in the fire.

Related: Officials investigate cause of late night Golden Corral fire