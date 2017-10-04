New details into overnight fire at Golden Corral in Tyler

Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of two gooseneck trailers.More >>
Tyler Fire: After investigation it was determined the fire started near the southwest corner of the building in the exterior eve with the only ignition source in the area being can lights.More >>
The Van Zandt District Clerk's office has released the indictment of the Grand Saline Police Chief.More >>
TJC is up to number two in the country. This is the Apaches highest ranking in recent memory according to the athletic department and perhaps their highest since the 1960's.More >>
