Indictment alleges Grand Saline police chief misled city on expenses incurred during training session

An indictment reveals that the Grand Saline police chief used government funds to pay for the meals of his spouse and another officer's wife during a business training.

Police Chief Justin Collins was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on Tuesday and charged with theft by a public servant and abuse of official capacity.

Joel Elliott, Grand Saline City attorney, says Collins was taken into custody on warrants returned by a grand jury indictment.

The indictment obtained by KLTV Wednesday from the Van Zandt County District Clerk's office, from the district clerk's office reveals details of the charges against Collins.

According to the indictment on multiple occasions, from Sept. 27, 2015 to Sept. 30, 2015, Collins paid for meals for his spouse and the spouse of another officer while attending training. Collins allegedly then led the City of Grand Saline to believe the meals were for official business.

The restaurants included Bush's Chicken, Charlotte Plummer's, Burger King, Virginia's On The Bay, and The Boiling Pot.

The indictment states that the aggregate value of the property obtained was $100 or more but less than $750.

The indictment states that Collins intentionally and knowingly misused government property or a thing of value belonging to the government, which had come into his custody as the Grand Saline police chief.

Collins was released from the Van Zandt County Jail on Tuesday on a $1,000 bond.

Collins was placed on administrative leave from the department in July. According to Grand Saline City Administrator Rex White, six officers on the force filed complaints against Collins.

