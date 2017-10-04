Freedom Fighters: Don Collins

These days Don Collins enjoys a quiet life, as a resident of the Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home.

But as a young Marine in World War II, life was anything but calm for Collins.

"I was a machine gunner."

Collins had trained at Camp Pendleton, before being sent to the Pacific Theater of war, where American forces were taking back Japanese held Islands.

Goodnaugh Island in New Guinea was Collins first landing, soon followed by Cape Glouster in New Britain. But then things got really hot at Pelilu in one of the fiercest battles of war. It was also at Pelilu in September 1944 that Collins was wounded for the first time.

"A bullet went right through my arm and split that muscle."

Collins was also wounded in the leg

"The leg was probably the worst wound."

Collins wounds were treated, and soon as he could he was back action, in the battle for Okinawa.

"We landed with LST's."

Collins was the first Marine out of the LST, but the next man following him, didn't make it.

"He'd been shot through the head."

While Collins made it to the beach without injury, it wasn't long before he was wounded by an exploding shell.

"I got hit in the hand."

Don Collins was awarded three purple hearts and a bronze star, as well as other medals for his service in World War II, service he takes pride in as a Marine veteran.

