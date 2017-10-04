Wednesday's Weather: Patchy fog early, then gradually clearing c - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Wednesday's Weather: Patchy fog early, then gradually clearing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas!  It's another warm start with some patchy, dense fog in some areas this morning.  Cloud cover will be gradually clearing through the afternoon with light east winds.  Temperatures will reach the mid 80s this afternoon.  Partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by early tomorrow morning.  Partly cloudy to mostly sunny tomorrow with east winds and afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s again.  Mostly sunny and a little warmer for Friday with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.  The weekend looks mostly sunny and warm with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.  The next cold front arrives next week with another chance for rain and cooler temperatures.

    TJC is up to number two in the country. This is the Apaches highest ranking in recent memory according to the athletic department and perhaps their highest since the 1960's.

    Several East Texas communities got together tonight for national night out. 

    At the Division I level, there's several great matchups this week involving Lone State teams. Texas A&M hosts number one Alabama, number 8 TCU takes on number 23 West Virginia and Texas hosts Kansas State. We'll preview those games as the week goes on, but Texas Tech playing without Keke Coutee is big news.

