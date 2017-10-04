Officials investigate cause of late night Golden Corral fire

Tyler Fire officials said just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday they received several reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the Golden Corral on S. Broadway.

Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the 2-alarm fire required several engines and ladder companies.

Findley said when fire crews arrived the automatic sprinkler system was activated.

There were no reports of any injuries.

As of 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, all units had cleared the scene. An investigation is underway.

