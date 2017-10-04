Officials investigate cause of late night Golden Corral fire - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Officials investigate cause of late night Golden Corral fire

(Source: Terry Stembridge) (Source: Terry Stembridge)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler Fire officials said just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday they received several reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the Golden Corral on S. Broadway.

Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the 2-alarm fire required several engines and ladder companies.

Findley said when fire crews arrived the automatic sprinkler system was activated.  

There were no reports of any injuries. 

As of 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, all units had cleared the scene. An investigation is underway. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • TJC football moves up in latest NJCAA poll

    TJC football moves up in latest NJCAA poll

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-10-04 03:58:35 GMT
    Apaches up to #2 in the nation.Apaches up to #2 in the nation.

    TJC is up to number two in the country. This is the Apaches highest ranking in recent memory according to the athletic department and perhaps their highest since the 1960's.

    More >>

    TJC is up to number two in the country. This is the Apaches highest ranking in recent memory according to the athletic department and perhaps their highest since the 1960's.

    More >>

  • Longview residents, law enforcement come together for National Night Out

    Longview residents, law enforcement come together for National Night Out

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-10-04 03:54:24 GMT
    Longview police officer Shane McCarter plays Badminton with Longview resident during National Night Out party. (Source: KLTV: News Staff)Longview police officer Shane McCarter plays Badminton with Longview resident during National Night Out party. (Source: KLTV: News Staff)

    Several East Texas communities got together tonight for national night out. 

    More >>

    Several East Texas communities got together tonight for national night out. 

    More >>

  • Lufkin's Keke Coutee could miss Texas Tech's game vs. Kansas

    Lufkin's Keke Coutee could miss Texas Tech's game vs. Kansas

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-10-04 03:53:03 GMT
    Coutee could miss Texas Tech's game this week.Coutee could miss Texas Tech's game this week.

    At the Division I level, there's several great matchups this week involving Lone State teams. Texas A&M hosts number one Alabama, number 8 TCU takes on number 23 West Virginia and Texas hosts Kansas State. We'll preview those games as the week goes on, but Texas Tech playing without Keke Coutee is big news.

    More >>

    At the Division I level, there's several great matchups this week involving Lone State teams. Texas A&M hosts number one Alabama, number 8 TCU takes on number 23 West Virginia and Texas hosts Kansas State. We'll preview those games as the week goes on, but Texas Tech playing without Keke Coutee is big news.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly