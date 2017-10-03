TJC football moves up in latest NJCAA poll - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TJC football moves up in latest NJCAA poll

TYLER, TX

Here is a look at the latest junior college football poll. TJC is up to number two in the country. This is the Apaches highest ranking in recent memory according to the athletic department and perhaps their highest since the 1960's.

Tyler erased a 15 point deficit last week to defeat Blinn 34 to 22. The Apaches host Navarro at 1 o'clock Saturday. Trinity Valley meanwhile is up to number four in the country.

