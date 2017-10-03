Lufkin's Keke Coutee could miss Texas Tech's game vs. Kansas - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lufkin's Keke Coutee could miss Texas Tech's game vs. Kansas

Coutee could miss Texas Tech's game this week. Coutee could miss Texas Tech's game this week.

At the Division I level, there's several great matchups this week involving Lone State teams. Texas A&M hosts number one Alabama, number 8 TCU takes on number 23 West Virginia and Texas hosts Kansas State.

We'll preview those games as the week goes on, but Texas Tech playing without Keke Coutee is big news.

The wide receiver out of Lufkin left's Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State in the third quarter with a leg injury and didn't return. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury
said during Tuesday's press conference Coutee's status is in doubt for this week's game against Kansas.

If Coutee can't go, it will be a big blow for the red raiders considering the East Texan is third in the Big 12 with 499 receiving yards to go with four touchdowns.

The good news, fellow East Texan in Whitehouse product Dylan Cantrell can help fill the void.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Highway 79 Showdown: Carthage travels to Henderson for Red Zone 'Game of the Week'

    Highway 79 Showdown: Carthage travels to Henderson for Red Zone 'Game of the Week'

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-10-04 01:19:03 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff

    Football is scarce with more than half of East Texas on the bye. However one of the best rivalries in the region in happening this Friday Night.  "The rivalry between Carthage and Henderson is a big deal. It's a big deal to these kids and the community. Every time we go up against those guys it's something to take seriously and focus on," said Phil Castle, Henderson head coach.  "They right down the road 30 minutes away. Having that close of game means ...

    More >>

    Football is scarce with more than half of East Texas on the bye. However one of the best rivalries in the region in happening this Friday Night.  "The rivalry between Carthage and Henderson is a big deal. It's a big deal to these kids and the community. Every time we go up against those guys it's something to take seriously and focus on," said Phil Castle, Henderson head coach.  "They right down the road 30 minutes away. Having that close of game means ...

    More >>

  • Week 6 Schedule

    Week 6 Schedule

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-10-03 19:12:20 GMT

    Here are the games for Week 6 of Red Zone.

    More >>

    Here are the games for Week 6 of Red Zone.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly