Lufkin's Keke Coutee could miss Texas Tech's game vs. Kansas

At the Division I level, there's several great matchups this week involving Lone State teams. Texas A&M hosts number one Alabama, number 8 TCU takes on number 23 West Virginia and Texas hosts Kansas State.

We'll preview those games as the week goes on, but Texas Tech playing without Keke Coutee is big news.

The wide receiver out of Lufkin left's Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State in the third quarter with a leg injury and didn't return. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury

said during Tuesday's press conference Coutee's status is in doubt for this week's game against Kansas.



If Coutee can't go, it will be a big blow for the red raiders considering the East Texan is third in the Big 12 with 499 receiving yards to go with four touchdowns.

The good news, fellow East Texan in Whitehouse product Dylan Cantrell can help fill the void.



