Longview residents, law enforcement come together for National Night Out

Dashcam footage shows the moment a Longview police officer caught up with and arrested a teenager mid-street race at the intersection of Gilmer Road and West Loop 281.More >>
Football is scarce with more than half of East Texas on the bye. However one of the best rivalries in the region in happening this Friday Night. "The rivalry between Carthage and Henderson is a big deal. It's a big deal to these kids and the community. Every time we go up against those guys it's something to take seriously and focus on," said Phil Castle, Henderson head coach. "They right down the road 30 minutes away. Having that close of game means ...More >>
"Towards the end of high school we would talk about that transition of graduating and getting to real life," Missildine's high school band director Robert Castillo said. "He was really excited about serving his country."More >>
Tuesday, Smith County Commissioners approved counsel for potential legal action related to the opioid crisis.More >>
An East Texas pastor with family in Puerto Rico is speaking out about conditions on the island after not hearing from his family for more than a week.More >>
