Longview residents, law enforcement come together for National Night Out

Several East Texas communities got together tonight for national night out.

In Longview, more than a hundred and twenty parties were hosted.

The annual event gives neighbors an opportunity to get to know each other, and local law enforcement by attending parties hosted by other residents in their area. The purpose is to build a partnership between the police and the community and to encourage crime prevention.



"We want the neighbors to know each other to come together and to have continual meetings throughout the year to where they are paying attention to one another they know the cars and the vehicles that are supposed to be in the neighborhood,” says Longview Police Officer Shane McCarter. “Then when those are strange vehicles that are out there that they give us a call."



Last year, Longview placed 14th in the Nation by the National Association of Town Watch for Outstanding Participation for our population size. The city says tonight’s goal was to top that.



