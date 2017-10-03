Dashcam footage shows street race turn into Longview police chase

Dashcam footage shows the moment a Longview police officer caught up with and arrested a teenager mid-street race, at the intersection of Gilmer Road and West Loop 281.

Longview Police Officer Shane McCarter says, “The officer observed three vehicles setting at the red light and just prior to the light going to green he observed the vehicle spinning their wheels, and appeared to be what was going to be the beginning of a race.”

McCarter says with three vehicles to follow, the officer had to make a choice.

“He took to the vehicle that was the lead vehicle in that particular incident,” says McCarter. “And followed it until he was able to get a good traffic stop on it."

The officer caught up to the vehicle of 18-year-old Juan Jesus Rico, after he turned onto Bill Owens Parkway. He was arrested on the scene.

Rico was booked into the Gregg County Jail on October 1, and he faces two charges: racing on highway and evading arrest/detention with vehicle. Longview PD says they know street racing is a problem in the area.

“Knowing that we periodically have racing events that occur throughout the city, we establish our officers,” says McCarter. “We want them to focus in on those things out on the highways."

Racing on a public street is a Class B misdemeanor that can result in a fine or jail time but McCarter says it's the other consequences that greatly outweigh the enjoyment.

"You talk about the possibility of the loss of life because individuals are racing,” says McCarter. “That right there should greatly weigh on anybody that's even considering a race on a public roadway."

Rico's bonds total more than $9,000.

Related: Longview police hear engines of vehicles lined up to race, teen arrested

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.