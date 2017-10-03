Dashcam footage shows street race turn into Longview police chas - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Dashcam footage shows street race turn into Longview police chase

By Brionna Rivers, Multimedia Journalist
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Dashcam footage shows the moment a Longview police officer caught up with and arrested a teenager mid-street race, at the intersection of Gilmer Road and West Loop 281.  

Longview Police Officer Shane McCarter says, “The officer observed three vehicles setting at the red light and just prior to the light going to green he observed the vehicle spinning their wheels, and appeared to be what was going to be the beginning of a race.”

McCarter says with three vehicles to follow, the officer had to make a choice.

“He took to the vehicle that was the lead vehicle in that particular incident,” says McCarter. “And followed it until he was able to get a good traffic stop on it."

The officer caught up to the vehicle of 18-year-old Juan Jesus Rico, after he turned onto Bill Owens Parkway. He was arrested on the scene.

Rico was booked into the Gregg County Jail on October 1, and he faces two charges: racing on highway and evading arrest/detention with vehicle. Longview PD says they know street racing is a problem in the area.

“Knowing that we periodically have racing events that occur throughout the city, we establish our officers,” says McCarter. “We want them to focus in on those things out on the highways."

Racing on a public street is a Class B misdemeanor that can result in a fine or jail time but McCarter says it's the other consequences that greatly outweigh the enjoyment.

"You talk about the possibility of the loss of life because individuals are racing,” says McCarter. “That right there should greatly weigh on anybody that's even considering a race on a public roadway."

Rico's bonds total more than $9,000.

  TJC football moves up in latest NJCAA poll

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-10-04 03:58:35 GMT
    TJC is up to number two in the country. This is the Apaches highest ranking in recent memory according to the athletic department and perhaps their highest since the 1960's.

  Longview residents, law enforcement come together for National Night Out

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-10-04 03:54:24 GMT
    Several East Texas communities got together tonight for national night out. 

  Lufkin's Keke Coutee could miss Texas Tech's game vs. Kansas

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-10-04 03:53:03 GMT
    At the Division I level, there's several great matchups this week involving Lone State teams. Texas A&M hosts number one Alabama, number 8 TCU takes on number 23 West Virginia and Texas hosts Kansas State. We'll preview those games as the week goes on, but Texas Tech playing without Keke Coutee is big news.

