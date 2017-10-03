Caught mid-chase - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Caught mid-chase

The Texas Rangers are conducting a major investigation into the death of an East Texas woman found next to her burned out car.  Haley Squires will have a new report at 10 about what happened and what's next in the quest for answers.

Longview police say the need for speed put a teenager in jail.  We have dashcam video of the moment officers caught up with a young man they say they caught in the act of street racing.  The story and video at 10 in a new report.

It, finally, rained in East Texas today.  Watch Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto tonight at 10 and he'll let you know if you should expect more rain from the weather where you live.
 

  • Lufkin's Keke Coutee could miss Texas Tech's game vs. Kansas

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-10-04 03:53:03 GMT
    At the Division I level, there's several great matchups this week involving Lone State teams. Texas A&M hosts number one Alabama, number 8 TCU takes on number 23 West Virginia and Texas hosts Kansas State. We'll preview those games as the week goes on, but Texas Tech playing without Keke Coutee is big news.

  • Dashcam footage shows street race turn into Longview police chase

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-10-04 03:50:52 GMT
    Dashcam footage shows the moment a Longview police officer caught up with and arrested a teenager mid-street race at the intersection of Gilmer Road and West Loop 281.   

  • Highway 79 Showdown: Carthage travels to Henderson for Red Zone 'Game of the Week'

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-10-04 01:19:03 GMT
    Football is scarce with more than half of East Texas on the bye. However one of the best rivalries in the region in happening this Friday Night.  "The rivalry between Carthage and Henderson is a big deal. It's a big deal to these kids and the community. Every time we go up against those guys it's something to take seriously and focus on," said Phil Castle, Henderson head coach.  "They right down the road 30 minutes away. Having that close of game means ...

