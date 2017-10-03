Caught mid-chase

The Texas Rangers are conducting a major investigation into the death of an East Texas woman found next to her burned out car. Haley Squires will have a new report at 10 about what happened and what's next in the quest for answers.
Longview police say the need for speed put a teenager in jail. We have dashcam video of the moment officers caught up with a young man they say they caught in the act of street racing. The story and video at 10 in a new report.
It, finally, rained in East Texas today. Watch Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto tonight at 10 and he'll let you know if you should expect more rain from the weather where you live.
At the Division I level, there's several great matchups this week involving Lone State teams. Texas A&M hosts number one Alabama, number 8 TCU takes on number 23 West Virginia and Texas hosts Kansas State. We'll preview those games as the week goes on, but Texas Tech playing without Keke Coutee is big news.More >>
Dashcam footage shows the moment a Longview police officer caught up with and arrested a teenager mid-street race at the intersection of Gilmer Road and West Loop 281.More >>
Football is scarce with more than half of East Texas on the bye. However one of the best rivalries in the region in happening this Friday Night. "The rivalry between Carthage and Henderson is a big deal. It's a big deal to these kids and the community. Every time we go up against those guys it's something to take seriously and focus on," said Phil Castle, Henderson head coach. "They right down the road 30 minutes away. Having that close of game means ...More >>
"Towards the end of high school we would talk about that transition of graduating and getting to real life," Missildine's high school band director Robert Castillo said. "He was really excited about serving his country."More >>
Tuesday, Smith County Commissioners approved counsel for potential legal action related to the opioid crisis.More >>
