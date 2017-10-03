Highway 79 Showdown: Carthage travels to Henderson for Red Zone 'Game of the Week'

Football is scarce with more than half of East Texas on the bye. However one of the best rivalries in the region in happening this Friday Night.

"The rivalry between Carthage and Henderson is a big deal. It's a big deal to these kids and the community. Every time we go up against those guys it's something to take seriously and focus on," said Phil Castles, Henderson head coach.

"They right down the road 30 minutes away. Having that close of game means that there is going to be a lot of people there. To have that type of game and type of excitement, is exciting," said Keaontay Ingram, Carthage running back.

For the passed three years the East Texas rivalry between Carthage and Henderson has gone back and forth in the regular season.

You could say the Bulldogs got the last laugh, defeating the Lions 33-31 in the regional semifinals; ultimately becoming the Class 4-A Division I State Champions.

But if you ask Carthage, they still have revenge on their minds for the 36-28 district loss to Henderson that put a kink in their district championship hopes.

"Of course we want to get them back for that. We hate to lose, we do not like to lose. I feel like everyone else mindset is like that on the team. You know we have the same mindset going into this week, but a little bit more hungry," said Ingram.

As for the Lions...

"We are very hungry, we are ready for this game. We are getting prepared for it, practicing and working hard. Doing what we got to do. We know Carthage can score points but we have all faith in our defense. We all believe in each other," said Trae Hall, Henderson quarterback.

Looking to upset the Bulldogs for the second year in a row and snap their 14 game winning streak, even the head man at Carthage can't deny the talent on the Lions re-defined roster.

"We got to execute all three phases of the game. They are very well coached. You know, we didn't think they would be as athletic this year and we turned on the tape they are very athletic. So we are going to have to play well in all three phases," said Scott Surratt, Carthage Head Coach.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.