East Texan with family in Puerto Rico hopes President sees challenges on island

An East Texas pastor with family in Puerto Rico is speaking out about conditions on the island after not hearing from his family for more than a week.

This comes as President Donald Trump has arrived on the island 13 days after the storm.

Gilberto Ávila, pastor of Una Nueva Creación in Tyler, tells us that he's hopeful the president's visit will be able to highlight the challenges over 3 million American citizens are facing.

"This Sunday it was the first time I heard from my brothers and my mom and my dad," says Ávila.



It's a crisis situation that pictures can only try to illustrate.

"This is my cousin’s house, you can see all the water," says Ávila.

It’s been almost two weeks since Maria tore through Puerto Rico. President Trump is on the island where many, like the family of Avila, have been working on a difficult rebuild.



The last time we spoke with Avila, we were talking about Hurricane Irma, but now it’s about Hurricane Maria. Two hurricanes hit Puerto Rico in a short timespan.

"Yeah, there's one after another one. Right now they have a lack of water, there's no electricity, so it's everybody," says Ávila.



The President's visit hasn't come without controversy as the U.S. works to bring aid to its citizens.



"I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack," President Trump said on Tuesday.



"What Trump has said at the beginning, it makes me sad. The first thing he said you know, we're hurting, and he's talking about a debt and I don't think that is empathy. I hope, he's now in Puerto Rico, that when he sees what we're going through, that he knows that we are people, that right now, we need help," says Ávila.



It’s help that can't come soon enough for an island where so many are just struggling to survive.



"And there's many places right now that still they haven't been able to get there, so it breaks your heart," says Ávila.

Avila says for Puerto Rico to recover, it needs major help with its infrastructure and debt, so that sources of income like the tourism industry can return.

