Remembering fallen East Texas soldier

An East Texas soldier was killed when an improvised explosive device was detonated near his convoy in Iraq.

Yellow ribbons are tied on the mailbox and tree outside his mother's home. (Source: KLTV)

An East Texas soldier deployed as part of coalition forces to quell and defeat ISIS in areas of Iraq and Syria is dead. According to the Department of Defense, Alex Missildine, 20, of Tyler, was traveling through the northern Iraqi province of Ninawa when an IED exploded near his convoy.

"Towards the end of high school, we would talk about that transition of graduating and getting to real life," former Robert E. Lee High School Band Director Robert Castillo said. "He was really excited about serving his country."

Castillo now works for Troup ISD, but worked with Missildine four years when he played baritone for the Robert E. Lee High School band.

"I knew him when he was an 8th grader at Hubbard," Castillo said. "He took care of me, he took care of the band and he had pride in helping others."

Outside Missildine's mother's home there are yellow ribbons affixed to the mailbox and tree. His mother, Robin Goodwin, says the family does not wish to offer any official statement in relation to his death, but expresses thanks for the condolences pouring in.

Many learned of his death via text and social media. Missildine's Facebook page is flooded with comments of grief and remembrance.

"Receiving that text and having to re-read it multiple time to make sure I read what I read, it was awful," Castillo said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

