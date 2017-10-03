ETX counties addressing opioid epidemic, targeting manufacturers and distributors

Tuesday, Smith County Commissioners approved counsel for potential legal action related to the opioid crisis. An action that’s trending across East Texas, in response to what is being called an epidemic.



"We are bordering on a national emergency being called by the president," said attorney Jack Walker.



Smith County has joined several other East Texas counties.



"Upshur County has filed a lawsuit, Bowie County has filed a lawsuit,” Walker said.



Walker said it’s an effort by counties to hold manufacturers accountable.

"By the states and the counties to hold the opioid manufacturers and distributors responsible for flooding the market with opioids over the last 15, 20 years,” Walker said.



Walker said marketing tactics by companies like, Purdue Pharma, Teva, Abbott Laboratories, McKesson, has led to the misuse of prescription drugs.



"They have created a market of opioids by promising that they are not addictive. That they are safe for chronic pain and that they can be used over the long term," Walker said.



Walker said the consequences of opioid misuse often reach county government.



"Each county has massive costs associated with health care, with law enforcement, with jails," Walker said.



Coordinator for the East Texas Substance Abuse Coalition Susan Anderson said East Texas has become vulnerable because of the availability of the opioids.



"Where people get into trouble is when they don't use their medications according to how their doctor prescribes," Anderson said.



Smith County has not filed any type of lawsuit yet. The only action taken today was retaining legal counsel.

Walker said when a lawsuit is filed, the amount in damages will vary from county to county.

