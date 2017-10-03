Girlfriend of mass shooter 'person of interest,' all but 3 dead now identified

In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.



Lombardo said that Stephen Paddock, who killed 59 people from his room in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Sunday night during the Route 91 Harvest Fest, had numerous weapons in his room. He said that they were long guns, as handguns would not have traveled the distance he intended to reach. He said that some of the guns were equipped with the aforementioned bump stocks, which speeds up the discharge of ammo. He stated that the first call came in to police at 10:08 p.m., and the shots rang out progressively for about nine minutes. He said this has been confirmed by the various videos shared with the department.



Paddock killed himself before a SWAT team and police stormed his room on the 32nd floor.

The sheriff said the ATF is assisting the FBI in the weapons investigation. He said that the guns and ammo will be sent back east to a crime lab for evaluation.



Lombardo said that there were a number of cameras set up by Paddock, both inside and outside his room at Mandalay Bay. He said the cameras outside the room were most likely intended for Paddock to be able to see when law enforcement was approaching his room. He said it is not believed that the cameras inside the room were broadcasting anywhere, but that is still being investigated.



Officials continue to investigate a number of crime scenes: the room at Mandalay Bay, where Paddock was said to be using room service extensively; his home in Mesquite, Nevada; a location in Reno; and his vehicle.



"We assure you that this investigation has not ended with the demise of Mr. Paddock," Sheriff Lombardo stressed. "I expect substantial information within the next 48 hours."

As for Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, he called her a person of interest, and said that they have full intention of continuing to question her. She is still in the Philippines as of Tuesday.



"It is ongoing with her, and we anticipate information from her shortly," Lombardo said.



Lomabardo gave an injury update, as well, saying the number of injuries has decreased by about 20 people, due to a double count at one hospital. He also said that all but three victims of the 59 killed have been identified.



Lombardo said that he is still concerned for his officers, saying, "The world has changed. Who would have ever imagined it? I couldn't imagine it. It's unspeakable." He added that he commends his officers for their ability to come together to decide the best courses of action to take depending upon their location, whether to go into the hotel to stop the shooter or to assist victims on the ground.



"I think we did a fantastic job," he said.



He said the hotel security was excellent, helping to pinpoint the location of the shooter and give them access to the area.

Donations

Commissioner Sislak said that millions of dollars have come in to help the victims and the responders.



He said a private citizen gave $500,000. The person did not wish to be named. Wayne Newton and his wife donated $100,000. Jim Murren of MGM Resorts International has donated $3,000,000. In addition to that, 53,000 individual donations have come in from across the country, totaling about $3.7 million. He expressed his gratitude.

He said the money from these donors as well as donations to GoFundMe or checks that arrive at the police department for the Las Vegas Victims Fund will be disseminated among victims to assist with medical care, transportation, and funeral expenses. He said all donations, from $5 to $3,000,00 are appreciated. The donations will not be used to replace lost items like bags, phones, etc.



When Sheriff Lombardo retook the podium, he answered questions from the media.



Among his comments:

There is an internal investigation going on as to how photos of the inside of Paddock's room and his weapons were released to the public, and by whom.



Numerous heroic acts by citizens were evident on videos he has seen, ranging from providing medical transport to victims to providing medical aide on the scene.



The attack was definitely extensively pre-planned.



He asked that if anyone ever sees anyone who seems odd or suspicious and hesitates to "bother the police," to rethink that. "Please bother the police."

He said that the question wasn't "what went wrong?" as officers responded, but "what went right?" He said that hundreds of lives were saved by the quick actions of hotel security and law enforcement to approach the room of Paddock and enter.



