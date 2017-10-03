Several National Night Out events rescheduled due to weather concerns

Some East Texas police departments have rescheduled their National Night Out events due to concerns about getting rained out.



Marshall Police Department PIO Kelly Colvin says that their department has rescheduled their NNO event to Thursday, October 5, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in downtown Marshall.



Upshur County Sheriff's Office says NNO is still scheduled for tonight, but some have been relocated.



The Ore City party has been moved to the New Hope Baptist Church on Hwy 259.

The Diana party has been moved to the First Baptist Church in Diana.