Several National Night Out events rescheduled due to weather concerns

Some East Texas police departments have rescheduled their National Night Out events due to concerns about getting rained out.
Marshall Police Department PIO Kelly Colvin says that their department has rescheduled their NNO event to Thursday, October 5, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in downtown Marshall.
Upshur County Sheriff's Office says NNO is still scheduled for tonight, but some have been relocated.
The Ore City party has been moved to the New Hope Baptist Church on Hwy 259.
The Diana party has been moved to the First Baptist Church in Diana.
Some East Texas police departments have rescheduled their National Night Out events due to concerns about getting rained out.More >>
Some East Texas police departments have rescheduled their National Night Out events due to concerns about getting rained out.More >>
Harrison County officials are searching for a serial vehicle burglar that targeted the West side of the county.More >>
Harrison County officials are searching for a serial vehicle burglar that targeted the West side of the county.More >>
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is holding a press conference to brief the public on the latest information in regards to the lives lost in Sunday's tragic shooting at an outdoor concert.More >>
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is holding a press conference to brief the public on the latest information in regards to the lives lost in Sunday's tragic shooting at an outdoor concert.More >>
Here are the games for Week 6 of Red Zone.More >>
Here are the games for Week 6 of Red Zone.More >>
A woman was arrested by Longview police early on Tuesday morning.More >>
A woman was arrested by Longview police early on Tuesday morning.More >>