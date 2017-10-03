Harrison County officials searching for suspect involved in vehicle thefts and burglaries

Harrison County officials are searching for a suspect, involved in the theft and burglarizing of vehicles, that targeted the West side of the county.

According to Lt. Jay Webb, there have been multiple reports of vehicles being stolen as well as burglarized in certain gated communities and neighborhoods.

Deputies have released a description regarding the white male suspect in hopes someone will recognize him. Officials are also hoping some of the residents may have security videos.

Images of the same suspect, wearing the same clothing, have been seen in different areas, on the same night where the burglaries have occurred. The man is described as wearing shorts, dark socks or boots, a cap and sunglasses, and a light-colored hoodie.

Webb says the Harrison County Sheriff's Office says it is working diligently to recover the stolen vehicles and contents of the vehicles.

Officials say all of the vehicle burglaries have involved open or unlocked doors. The items left inside the unlocked vehicles include handguns, computers, purses, and money.

Harrison County Sheriff Tom McCool encourages everyone to lock their car doors, stating that prevention is the simplest deterrent.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect may contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

