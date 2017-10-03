Week 6 Scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Week 6 Scores

Friday's Results


6A

The Woodlands 45
Lufkin 21

John Tyler 29
Mesquite 14

Longview 31
Rockwall 21

Mesquite Horn 56
Tyler Lee 28


5A

Greenville 38
Hallsville 10

Marshall 50
Sulphur Springs 20

Pine Tree 31
Mt. Pleasant 21


4A

Palestine 42
Center 21

Jasper 35
Hardin17

Carthage 42
Henderson 17

Kilgore 42
Chapel Hill 35

Brownsboro 47
Mabank 16

Diboll 35
Orangefield 14

Rusk 48
Madisonville 45

Shepherd 54
Huntington 20

Atlanta 34
Tatum 28

Van 56
Athens 38


3A

Elysian Fields 37
Arp 0

Dekalb 54
Ore City 50

Teague 28
Eustace14

Farmersville 47
Winnsboro 44

Harleton 8
Beckville 6

New Diana 42
Hooks 28

Malakoff 49
Groesbeck 14

Mt. Vernon 47
Commerce 7

Daingerfield 56
Paul Pewitt 6

Mineola 56
Quitman 6

West Rusk 38
Troup 0

West 57
Elkhart 19

Whitney 52
Westwood 13


2A

Cushing 22
Colmesneil 16

Grapeland 62
Maud 42


1A

Marshall Christian Academy 80
Apple Springs 21

Union Hill 60
Calvary Academy 14

Leverett's Chapel 54
Tyler Heat 6


TAPPS

Shelbyville 48
All Saints 10

Trinity Christian Cedar Hill 60
Grace 0

Brook Hill 32
Prince of Peace 0

