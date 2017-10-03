Week 6 Schedule - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Week 6 Schedule

Week 6 Schedule

6A

John Tyler @ Mesquite – Hanby Stadium 

Longview @ Rockwall  

Mesquite Horn @ Tyler Lee 

The Woodlands @ Lufkin 

5A

Greenville @ Hallsville

Mt. Pleasant @ Pine Tree  

Sulphur Springs @ Marshall 

Whitehouse – Bye

Lindale – Bye

Jacksonville – Bye

Nacogdoches – Bye

4A

Athens @ Van 

Brownsboro @ Mabank

Carthage @ Henderson  

Bullard - Bye

Chapel Hill @ Kilgore 

Palestine @ Center  

Canton – Bye

Emory Rains – Bye

Wills Point – Bye

Gilmer – Bye

Gladewater – Bye

Pittsburg – Bye

Spring Hill – Bye

Diboll @ Orangefield

Huntington @ Shepherd

Jasper @ Hardin Jefferson

Madisonville @ Rusk 

Atlanta @ Tatum  

3A

Mineola @ Quitman

Winnsboro @ Farmersville

Commerce @ Mt. Vernon

Grand Saline – Bye

White Oak – Bye

Sabine – Bye

Jefferson – Bye

Hughes Springs – Bye

Groesbeck @ Malakoff

Whitney @ Westwood

Teague @ Eustace

Elkhart @ West

Daingerfield @ Paul Pewitt

New Diana @ Hooks

Ore City @ Dekalb

Como Pickton – Bye

Alba Golden – Bye

Winona – Bye

Harmony – Bye

Lone Oak – Bye

Edgewood – Bye

Elysian Fields @ Arp  

West Rusk @ Troup  

Beckville @ Harelton

Frankston – Bye

Crockett – Bye

Garrison – Bye

Hemphill – Bye

Newton – Bye

Corrigan Camden – Bye

2A

Linden Kildare – Bye

Big Sandy – Bye

Cross Roads – Bye

Union Grove – Bye

Cayuga - Open

Hawkins – Open

Alto – Open

Cushing @ Colmesneil  

San Augustine – Bye

Carlisle – Bye

Lovelady – Bye

Groveton – Bye

West Sabine – Bye

Grapeland @ Maud

Timpson – Bye

Mt Enterprise – Bye

Tenaha – Bye

 Overton – Bye

1A

Kings Academy – Playing JV Team Thursday

Chester @ Calvert

Union Hill @ Calvary Academy

Tyler Heat @ Leverett’s Chapel

Marshall Christian @ Apple Springs

TAPPS

TCCH @ Grace Community 

Brook Hill @ Prince of Peace

Shelbyville @ All Saints  

Bishop Gorman – Open

Powered by Frankly