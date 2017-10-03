Woman arrested for theft, attempting to take Longview officer's Taser

A woman was arrested by Longview police early on Tuesday morning.



Police say that Erica Monique Stoker, 33, was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. She was arrested at 2107 E. Marshall Avenue. This address is listed as the Palace Inn Motel.

The arresting officer knew Stoker was wanted, and attempted to take her into custody. They say she became resistant, and began pulling away from the officer trying to get back into an open room, and she grabbed his hand to try to break his grip.



Next, they said that the officer continued to try to gain control of Stoker, and as he did, she grabbed his Taser, which was holstered in his belt, attempting to remove it. The officer then reacted by taking Stoker to the ground, police say, where he was able to handcuff her.



Stoker was taken to the Gregg County Jail, where she was charged with felony theft of property (warrant), resisting arrest, search, or transport, and attempting to take a weapon from a Peace officer, which is a state jail felony.



