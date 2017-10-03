Watch: Las Vegas Metro Police to address the public on mass shooting

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department will hold a press conference today around 3 p.m. to brief the public on the latest information in regards to the lives lost in Sunday's tragic shooting at an outdoor concert.

At least 59 people were killed in the attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday and more than 500 others were injured in what is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Officials say the number of deceased is likely to grow.

The FBI has said that the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, took his own life as police stormed his hotel room and had no ties to terrorist groups.

A motive has not been determined.

Police say the gunman, who shot down at the crowd from a hotel window acted alone.

The Red Cross is calling for blood donations in the Las Vegas area and elsewhere.

