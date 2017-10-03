Gift of Love: Julie and Jade

Some East Texas police departments have rescheduled their National Night Out events due to concerns about getting rained out.More >>
Some East Texas police departments have rescheduled their National Night Out events due to concerns about getting rained out.More >>
Harrison County officials are searching for a serial vehicle burglar that targeted the West side of the county.More >>
Harrison County officials are searching for a serial vehicle burglar that targeted the West side of the county.More >>
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is holding a press conference to brief the public on the latest information in regards to the lives lost in Sunday's tragic shooting at an outdoor concert.More >>
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is holding a press conference to brief the public on the latest information in regards to the lives lost in Sunday's tragic shooting at an outdoor concert.More >>
Here are the games for Week 6 of Red Zone.More >>
Here are the games for Week 6 of Red Zone.More >>
A woman was arrested by Longview police early on Tuesday morning.More >>
A woman was arrested by Longview police early on Tuesday morning.More >>