Longview PD: Motorcyclist involved in September 16 crash has died

One man has died after a September crash that sent two people to the hospital.

Motorcyclist Allen Wisenbaker, Jr., died after spending several weeks in a local hospital. Police say they were notified of his death at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Longview PD, at 12:00 A.M. on Friday, September 16, they were dispatched to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Airline Road and East Loop 281.

They said they were investigating the cause of the crash involving the Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Allen Wisenbaker, 51, and a Chrysler 200 driven by Vanessa Rodriguez. After investigating, they said Wisenbaker was shown at fault for failure to yield right of way turning left and suspicion of DWI.

Wisenbaker was severely injured and transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.

Rodriguez was transported to Longview Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.