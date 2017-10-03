Henderson County sheriff releases sketch of suspect who pistol-whipped deputy

A man who pistol-whipped a deputy last week in Henderson County is still at-large, but officials now have a description of him.

Tuesday, the sheriff's office released a sketch image of the suspect.

“If you see this man, call us. He is dangerous. Assume he is armed with the handgun he had when he assaulted the Deputy. Do not approach him. Call us," Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

The incident occurred Sept. 26 on FM 607 when a deputy saw a suspicious person walking down the road, Hillhouse said.

Hillhouse said the deputy stopped to check on the man, and when he approached him, an altercation occurred.

"The suspect knocked Deputy (Noah) Hixon on the ground and the suspect had a pistol in his hand and charged deputy Hixon and hit him multiple times in the face with the pistol," Hillhouse said.

Hixon was later treated at a hospital and released.



A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

The HCSO said the man is of average height, weighs between 140 and 160 pounds, and has a tattoo on his upper right arm, above the elbow.

“We will find him and bring him to justice,” Hillhouse said. “So far, people have been very helpful, providing us with scores of tips and leads. I am hopeful this sketch will help us finally identify this wanted man.”

