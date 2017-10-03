Traffic Alert: DPS responding to wreck involving 18 wheeler on I-20, mile marker 563

DPS confirms they are responding to a wreck on Interstate 20 eastbound, at mile mark 563, involving an 18 wheeler and two other vehicles.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office confirms with KLTV that one of the vehicles rolled over.

Injuries are unknown.

DPS and emergency crews are responding. Wreckers have been called to the scene.

Traffic is reportedly backed up in the area. Please avoid the area if possible.

