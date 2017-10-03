No injuries in 3-vehicle wreck involving 18 wheeler on I-20 north of Tyler

The Grand Saline Police Chief was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail Tuesday afternoon.More >>
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Some East Texas police departments have rescheduled their National Night Out events due to concerns about getting rained out.More >>
Harrison County officials are searching for a serial vehicle burglar that targeted the West side of the county.More >>
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is holding a press conference to brief the public on the latest information in regards to the lives lost in Sunday's tragic shooting at an outdoor concert.More >>
