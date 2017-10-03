No injuries in 3-vehicle wreck involving 18 wheeler on I-20 north of Tyler

DPS says there were no injuries in an afternoon wreck on Interstate 20.

The wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes, at mile marker 563, involving an 18 wheeler and two other vehicles.

Mile marker 563 is approximately one mile east of the Highway 14 exit in Smith County.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office confirmed with KLTV that one of the vehicles rolled over. DPS says the vehicles involved were a semi, an SUV, and a pickup which was towing a trailer.

