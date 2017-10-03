DPS responding to 3-vehicle wreck involving 18 wheeler on I-20 north of Tyler

DPS is at the scene of a wreck on Interstate 20 eastbound, at mile marker 563, involving an 18 wheeler and two other vehicles.

Mile marker 563 is approximately one mile east of the Highway 14 exit in Smith County.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office confirms with KLTV that one of the vehicles rolled over. DPS confirms the vehicles involved are a semi, an SUV, and a pickup which was towing a trailer. They say that there is no word yet on injuries to anyone involved.

DPS and emergency crews are responding. Wreckers have been called to the scene.

Traffic is reportedly backed up in the area. Please avoid the area if possible.

KLTV has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest information as we learn more details.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.