Affidavit: Speed factor in wreck that killed 2 Longview teens, driver released from hospital

Longview police say charges have not been filed at this time against a 19-year-old driver after an investigation revealed speed was a factor in the wreck that killed two teens.

Chad Malone, 19, was involved in the September 22 wreck that claimed the life of Meshebia Renee Johnson, 17, Malone's girlfriend and Rylee Malone, 17, Malone's sister.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred in the 3000 block of N. Eastman Road around 8:30 p.m. The two vehicles collided and one was located in a ditch by responding emergency officials.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Malone was traveling Northbound on North Eastman Road. When approaching the Hawkins yellow signal light, Malone accelerated through the intersection to beat the red signal light.

Investigation reports indicated that Christa Wilson, 32, pulled out of the parking lot of Target in front of Malone and the two vehicles collided on the front left portion of the truck Wilson was driving.

On September 23, an officer, that responded to the scene of the wreck, requested and received a search warrant for the airbag control module in the 2014 Camaro Malone was driving at the time of the accident.

The affidavit for search warrant revealed that the control module inside the vehicle indicated the vehicle was traveling at a speed of 109 miles per hour two seconds before the airbags in the vehicle deployed.

According to the affidavit, at the point of impact, the GMC truck Wilson was driving was knocked backward in the center turn lane and inside the northbound lane of Eastman Road. Malone's vehicle continued traveling Northbound over 200 feet from the point of impact. The Camaro traveled across the center turn lane and came to rest after traveling into a ditch and colliding with a utility pole.

Wilson was ejected from the truck and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the front seat with Malone was Rylee Malone, who was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died Sept. 24 from the injuries sustained in the accident.

Johnson was a backseat passenger of the Camaro and was pronounced dead upon arrival by EMS.

According to the affidavit, no alcohol or drugs were located in either vehicle during the investigation.

The affidavit also states the specific information in regards to speed of the accident would be documented evidence, that would support charges against Malone for felony racing and/or criminally negligent homicide.

Malone has been released from the hospital but at this point has not been charged.

Funeral services for Rylee Malone will be held at Woodland Hills Baptist Church on Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Gum Springs Cemetery.

Visitation for Johnson will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Welch's Funeral Home in Longview. Services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Pine Tree Auditorium, located on the Pine Tree ISD Campus.

