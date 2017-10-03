ETX man convicted of pulling knife on clerk during attempted robbery sentenced

A Tyler man, convicted of pulling a knife on a clerk during an attempted robbery in October of 2016 has been sentenced to prison.

Martiness Vernon Jones-Birgham, of Tyler, was sentenced on Monday to 8 years in prison.

Jones-Bigham attempted to rob a clerk in October of 2016 at the Pac-N-Save on Souteast Loop 323 in Tyler.

Surveillance video from the Super Food Mart showed what happened moments before the robbery was stopped by a Smith County deputy constable. In the video, Jones-Bigham, dressed in a black hoodie, places chips and soda on a counter. He later goes behind the counter and rushes at the clerk with a knife. Video shows the clerk motioning Jones-Bigham towards the register.

Moment later, Pct. 1 Smith County Deputy Constable Glen Stone enters the store and holds Jones-Bigham at gunpoint. According to police, Stone said Jones-Bigham's face was covered, so that's why he decided to follow him into the store.

His accomplice, Jordan Devers, was also charged with aggravated robbery and was also sentenced to 8 years in prison in September. Devers was convicted of driving the getaway car used in the aggravated robbery. Devers was also facing another armed robbery charge as well as an evading arrest charge but those were not prosecuted.

Jones-Bigham received a 349-day credit for time already served in jail.

