Longview police hear engines of vehicles lined up to race, teen arrested

A Longview teen was arrested over the weekend after evading arrest for racing on a highway.

According to Longview police’s public information officer, Shane McCarter, the incident occurred around 11:43 p.m. on Sept. 30th. A Longview police officer was at a parking lot near the intersection of Gilmer Road and West Loop 281, when he heard the engines of vehicles lined up ready to race.

At the start of the race, the officer took off in an attempt to reach them. The officer then caught up to the vehicle 18-year-old Juan Jesus Rico was driving. Rico turned onto Bill Owens Parkway to stop his vehicle, said McCarter.

Rico was arrested on scene. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on October 1st, where he faces two charges, racing on highway and evading arrest detention with vehicle.

His bonds total up to $9,500.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.