This dessert is as easy as 1-2-3! It's heavenly fall flavors will satisfy your pumpkin and chocolate cravings!

Pumpkin-mocha trifle by Mama Steph

2 five-ounce boxes of instant vanilla pudding

2 cans evaporated milk



2 fifteen-ounce cans pure pumpkin



1 chocolate cake, baked and cooled, any recipe or box that you like



1/2 cup brewed coffee



Whipped cream



Method:





1. In a large mixing bowl, mix together the milks and the pudding mixes until smooth and thickened.

2. Add the pumpkin to the pudding, and blend until fully incorporated

3. Poke holes in the baked cake, and drizzle brewed coffee over them. Wait until the coffee is absorbed, then cube the cake into bite-sized pieces.

3. Begin layering in the bottom of the trifle dish: Cake cubes, pudding, whipped cream, cake cubes, pudding, and whipped cream. Make sure to save enough whipped cream to cover the top!





