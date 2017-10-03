This dessert is as easy as 1-2-3! It's heavenly fall flavors will satisfy your pumpkin and chocolate cravings!
Pumpkin-mocha trifle by Mama Steph
2 five-ounce boxes of instant vanilla pudding
2 cans evaporated milk
2 fifteen-ounce cans pure pumpkin
1 chocolate cake, baked and cooled, any recipe or box that you like
1/2 cup brewed coffee
Whipped cream
Method:
1. In a large mixing bowl, mix together the milks and the pudding mixes until smooth and thickened.
2. Add the pumpkin to the pudding, and blend until fully incorporated
3. Poke holes in the baked cake, and drizzle brewed coffee over them. Wait until the coffee is absorbed, then cube the cake into bite-sized pieces.
3. Begin layering in the bottom of the trifle dish: Cake cubes, pudding, whipped cream, cake cubes, pudding, and whipped cream. Make sure to save enough whipped cream to cover the top!
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.